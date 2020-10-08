Robin Roberts reveals sweet photo of partner Amber inside GMA dressing room The GMA host has been dating Amber Laign for 15 years

Robin Roberts recently returned to the Good Morning America studios, having spent a blissful few months presenting the show from her home in Connecticut, where she lives with partner Amber Laign and their dog Lukas.

The popular presenter is making sure Amber isn't far from her thoughts when she's at work though, and has the sweetest photo of her other half cuddling Lukas, which takes pride of place in her dressing room.

Robin has been sharing several glimpses backstage at GMA over the past few weeks, and has been taking part in her popular morning prayer session on Instagram, which takes place in her dressing room.

The spacious area is filled with pictures, and fun photo cushions of Robin's face.

There are also several scenic posters hanging up on display, which no doubt help Robin feel calm before the live show each day.

The TV star had admitted that she was feeling apprehensive about returning to the Manhattan studio after isolating in Connecticut, where she had been since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Robin Roberts makes sure Amber and their dog Lukas are never far from her thoughts

In a heartfelt Instagram post ahead of her first day back in the studio, Robin wrote: "Like many I’ve been working from home...during this time together with sweet Amber (heeeyyy!) and @lil_man_lukas we’ve shared with you a morning message/prayer.

"Warms my heart how many have reached out to let us know that during this challenging time they draw comfort from it.

Robin and Amber recently celebrated their 15th anniversary

"Wanted to let you know that I’m leaving our home studio and Monday morning I’ll be back in the @goodmorningamerica studio.

"Going to do my best to continue the morning message from there though I know it won’t be quite the same without these two by my side!

"While I’m looking forward to being with my wonderful colleagues again, I’m also a bit apprehensive which I understand many have felt in returning to the workplace."

Robin returned to the GMA studios at the beginning of October

Luckily, Robin had nothing to worry about and is doing a wonderful job back in the studio.

The star received a warm welcome from her co-hosts and the rest of the cast and crew on GMA when she returned, which was captured in a sweet video posted on social media.

