Jessica Simpson had some exciting news to share with her fans which left her bursting with joy.

The fashion mogul, singer and actress was delighted to reveal her memoir, Open Book, made it onto the Time list of 'The 100-Must-Read Books of 2020'.

"Unexpected blessings make my heart burst with purposeful joy!!!" she captioned the Instagram post on Thursday. "Thank you @time for this unbelievable allowance of recognition."

She added: "Coincidence is God’s way of remaining anonymous - Albert Einstein￼ 11/11."

Her fans rushed to tell her how proud they were of her and called her "so deserving" of such an accomplishment.

Jessica, 40, bared her soul in her memoir and documented her life from her childhood to becoming a household name.

She lifted the lid on her doomed first marriage to Nick Lachey, being body-shamed and her heart-wrenching battle with alcohol and weight loss pills.

Jessica and Eric have three adorable children

Jessica - who is happily married to the father of her three children, Eric Johnson - hit rock bottom in 2017 and decided to get sober.

She has called giving up alcohol: "The best thing I have ever done in my life," and during a segment on HSN she added: "I am very proud of it."

While life has certainly been a rollercoaster for Jessica, she’s taking life as a mum-of-three to Maxwell, eight, Ace, seven, and Birdie, 18 months in her stride.

Jessica's memoir Open Book

Homeschooling during the COVID-19 lockdown hasn’t been the easiest, in fact, she called it "crazy". But she said she and Eric have been "dealing with it just fine".

Jessica has also been working on her body inside and out with a healthy diet and fitness regime which saw her lose over 100lbs after the birth of her youngest daughter - and keep it off too.

