Kate Hudson stuns fans with buzz cut as she shares exciting news about upcoming film Goldie Hawn's daughter stars alongside Maddie Ziegler in the much-anticipated film, Music

Kate Hudson has mid-length blonde hair and is often told how much she looks like her mum, Goldie Hawn.

But the Hollywood star looked almost unrecognisable in a new photo posted on Instagram at the start of the week, where the mother-of-three was pictured sporting a buzz cut.

Kate had shared a promo photo of her upcoming film, Music, directed by Sia, which is set to be released in 2021.

The actress plays free-spirited Zu in the movie, alongside Maddie Ziegler and Leslie Odom Jr. The film follows Kate's character – an addict estranged from her family – who suddenly finds herself the sole guardian of her half-sister, played by Maddie, who is on the autism spectrum.

Her sister's special abilities challenge Zu and she learns to overcome the obstacles she is facing in life with help from their neighbor Ebo (Leslie).

What's more, according to Variety, Kate was cast by Sia via Instagram, after the singer saw an Instagram post of the star singing.

Alongside her post, which had been shared from Variety's account, Kate opened up about the experience filming Music, and thanked the publication for their review.

She wrote: "Thank you @variety for highlighting our film and Sia's debut with such kind words. We are all so excited to finally get to share this musical experience. I love this film, love @siamusic, love @maddieziegler and love @leslieodomjr so very much.

"This was a special experience for all of us and it's coming very soon.."

Kate's famous friends were quick to react to the news of Music's upcoming release, with Gwyneth Paltrow writing: "Finally!" while Julianne Hough wrote: "I absolutely can not wait!" Kate's co-star Maddie added: "Love you so much."

The movie star grew up watching her mum and Kurt Russell work in the industry and wanted to follow in their footsteps from a young age.

Kate has enjoyed an incredible career to date, starring in films including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Almost Famous.

During the pandemic, the doting mum has been showing her children some of her films, and it sounds like they were big fans!

Talking to Elle, Kate revealed: "There’s a couple of movies that are fun to watch with the kids. Watching Almost Famous with Ryder was so great. And then Skeleton Key.

"It's fun to watch it through your kid's eyes because they're able to see these movies now."

