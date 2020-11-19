Katie Holmes makes hilarious faux pas during taped interview The actress shares her daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes might need to brush up on her geography skills! The Hollywood star had a hilarious moment when she was being interviewed for Vogue Australia when she failed to get the country's capital city correct.

But rather than cave under the pressure, she took it all in her stride and had a wholehearted laugh at herself.

Katie, 41, was being quizzed on Australia trivia and was asked a series of quick-fire questions, but when it came to naming the capital she blurted out: "Canberry!"

MORE: Katie Holmes divides fans with latest news during lockdown with daughter Suri

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katie Holmes' reaction to her interview faux pas is priceless

Katie was told she had it wrong and giggled before giving the correct answer: "Canberra."

She managed to redeem herself when she gave the right answers to other questions including: 'What is a Lamington cake?' and 'What does AFL stand for?'.

In the full interview in the magazine, Katie gave an incredibly rare insight into her family life with her daughter, Suri.

She revealed that during the COVID-19 lockdown they'd thrown themselves into fun and creative hobbies such as "sewing, painting and writing".

MORE: Everything you need to know about Katie Holmes' boyfriend Emilio Vitolo

SEE: Katie Holmes shares glimpse inside lavish home she shares with Suri

Katie and Suri have been getting artistic during lockdown

Katie had a positive outlook on the difficult time and added: "To live for a moment in time without the pressure of results and instead appreciate the natural rhythms of mother and daughter was the most precious gift."

READ: Katie Holmes showcases impressive yoga moves on the beach

While Katie - who shares 14-year-old Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise – prefers to keep her daughter out of the spotlight, over the past few months the doting mum has shared several candid photos of the pair together on social media.

Katie says daughter Suri is creative and strong

When it comes to Suri's personality, Katie revealed to Instyle in March that she's got a strong character.

"She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality," the star said.

"She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like: 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.