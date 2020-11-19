Joe Swash makes rare comment about his eldest son Harry The former I'm A Celebrity star is a doting dad to two sons

Joe Swash has given a candid account about his relationship with his eldest son Harry. Speaking on Dave Berry's Dadpod, the 38-year-old confessed he missed out on quite a bit of his son's early life due to the difficult nature of his split from Harry's mum Emma Sophocleous.

"With my first child, Harry, there was a period where mine and Harry's mum's relationship affected my relationship with him," he shared. "I didn't get to see him for a period of time, so I missed out on quite a lot.

"Now, me and my son Hal, we spent all the time together. He's, like, my shadow. I love him, but there was a period where I just couldn't see this happening in the future. So, I did miss out quite a lot of Hal growing up, as a baby."

Joe and Emma were together for three years, and were even engaged before their split in 2008. On how his teenage son came to support him when he appeared on Dancing on Ice, Joe revealed: "Harry's now 13, so last year, when I done Dancing on Ice, he come to every single show. He brought all his friends along with him. So, he was so proud.

Joe with his eldest son Harry

"It was the first time really that I'd done anything, and him be of the age where I can see him being proud of his dad. So, it just filled me with so much joy and recently, I done the voice of one of Thomas the Tank Engine's friends and my little Rex was watching it, and he definitely noticed. So, yeah, it's lovely."

He added: "I really hope they are proud. I hope they don't get embarrassed, you know what I mean, because there are a few things out there that could be embarrassing."

Joe has since embarked on a relationship with Loose Women's Stacey Solomon. The couple are doting parents to their one-year-old son Rex. They live together in Essex with Stacey's two eldest sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight – both from previous relationships.

