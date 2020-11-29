Ben Shephard reveals pre-Christmas frustration in hilarious new photo The Good Morning Britain star had a busy weekend!

Ben Shephard felt a little fed up at the weekend, as he expressed to his followers on social media.

The Good Morning Britain presenter took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday afternoon, where he shared a photo from his home as his family gathered to decorate their Christmas tree.

In the snap, the star held up a string of lights, which were all tangled following last year's festivities.

Ben captioned the image: "Er… Who put these back like this?!?!"

Thankfully, it looked like Ben managed to sort out the lights, as he and his wife Annie went on to make their tree look beautiful.

The star posted a time-lapse video to his Instagram page, which showed the couple put up the tree and add lights, decorations and a tree topper in what appeared to be just a few seconds!

They were helped by one of their sons, and Ben captioned the sweet scene: "It’s done! We’ve had this tree 10 years and it’s still doing the job - most importantly it doesn’t drop needles!!"

Ben wasn't impressed with the state of his Christmas lights

He went on: "Think @mrsannieshephard has done a great job, as ever ably distracted by me and the boy. Right now for the eggnog!!!"

Ben's fans were quick to share their approval, with their comments including: "Beautiful [heart emojis]," "Very nice," and: "Lovely."

Another of the star's followers admitted that they had been inspired, writing: "Right, I’ve cracked. I’m doing ours!!"

The star and wife Annie are doting parents to their two sons

Others, meanwhile, were struck by the speed of the video, with one chiming in: "Wish it was that quick in real life," to which people responded: "I was thinking the same," and: "Me too!!"

Ben's wife Annie, who he's been married to for 16 years, typically keeps a low profile on the presenter's social media.

He does occasionally share behind-the-scenes snaps of her, though, along with their two children: Jack, 15, and 13-year-old Sam.

