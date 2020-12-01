Rod Stewart admits he's heartbroken over fans' behaviour The star spoke out in an interview

Sir Rod Stewart has spoken of his heartache over Glasgow Celtic fans who hurled missiles and insults at the club's players following a lost match on Sunday.

Discussing the behaviour of the football club's fans when speaking to talkSPORT, the superstar said: "I’m absolutely heartbroken, not only with the result yesterday but just all-round. I’m heartbroken and disgusted. In all my years as a Celtic supporter I’ve never seen anything like that."

Rod is a life-long supporter of the football club, and also added that he found the fans' behaviour "shameful".

Rod has supported the club for many years

"Missiles being thrown at the players, it’s shameful," the Do Ya Think I'm Sexy singer continued.

"It makes the club look so irresponsible and it’s a proud old club. I think it’s small minority of the Green Brigade, but it’s unacceptable. They’ve brought terrible shame on the club."

It's been a difficult run-up to Christmas for the hit-maker, who revealed in October that he needed to undergo another operation just months after having complicated knee replacement surgery.

The star is a big football fan

The 75-year-old admitted that he had to go under the knife to fix a problem with his ankle which left him struggling to walk.

Rod had ankle fusion surgery, which fuses two or more bones in the ankle into one piece. This operation will help stop pain, inflammation and swelling, which is caused when the smooth cartilage on the surface of the bones wears away.

Addressing his health battle ahead of his second round of surgery, Rod told The Mirror: "First of all it was my knee as I played football all my life. I am suffering for it now.

"My knee got fixed with a replacement and then the ankle did not know what was going on. It was crooked. So I have had to have an ankle fusion.

"So when this is all done I should have a nice straight leg and I should be able to run." He added: "My leg has been caused by playing on awful pitches in Los Angeles. They are bone dry."

