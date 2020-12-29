James Corden is notoriously private when it comes to his private life and children, however, while speaking as a guest on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new podcast, he did open up about spending time with his children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on a festive edition of Archewell Audio about finding strength and comfort at home, the Gavin and Stacey star revealed that he was recording from the "spare bedroom in my house".

James rarely speaks about his private life

The famous dad then began to talk about how happy he was to have been able to spend extra time with his children.

"I think what I've learned about myself is I really don't have FOMO [fear of missing out]. I'm really happy staying in. I could lose a day staring at the corner of a rug."

He continued: "I think being able to spend time with my children, I feel like my relationship with them has changed. Being around them more, the five of us in our house has really brought quite a lot of joy to me."

James was speaking on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new Spotify podcast.

The Holiday Special episode, produced by Archewell Audio and Gimlet (which you can listen to here), features a collection of personal anecdotes and stories from guests around the world including the likes of James and Sir Elton John, as they reflect on the year and look ahead to a more hopeful 2021.

The chatshow host was speaking on the Sussexes' new podcast

Doting dad Harry introduced the episode by saying, "As we all know, it's been a YEAR. And we really want to honour the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it."

The Duchess went on to acknowledge those who have lost loved ones in 2020: "And at the same time, to honour those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss. Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season."

Looking ahead, she added: "We thought, what if we can bring together some people that inspire us – people that we admire, and get their thoughts on what they learned from 2020. So we asked a few friends, a lot of other folks…"

