Jennifer Aniston unveils garden transformation – and it looks like a winter wonderland The Friends actress has an incredible home in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Aniston has been making the most of the festive season despite the coronavirus pandemic, and celebrated Christmas at her stunning home in Beverly Hills.

What's more, the Friends actress transformed her garden into a winter wonderland, complete with fairy lights on her trees.

The Hollywood star shared a glimpse inside her grounds on Instagram after sharing a new photo of her puppy, Lord Chesterfield, sitting outside on Christmas Day.

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston reunites with Courteney Cox in adorable footage

On 25 December, Jennifer spent the day with her three beloved dogs, Lord Chesterfield, Sophie and Clyde.

The 51-year-old has the most incredible home, and has been enjoying spending more time in it during the past 12 months.

Jennifer Aniston transformed her garden for Christmas

She opened up about the stunning property to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room."

She also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here."

The Friends actress has the most incredible grounds at her Beverly Hills mansion

Other perks of Jennifer's property include an outdoor swimming pool, a games room, a 24-seat dining room and a kitchen complete with a pizza oven and a wine cellar.

Despite the pandemic, the award-winning actress has been keeping busy over the past few months, and recently returned to work on the second series of The Morning Show.

Jennifer posted pictures on set of the Apple TV programme, where she stars alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

In September, Jennifer was nominated for the Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys, for her portrayal of journalist Alex Levy.

Jennifer has been enjoying quality time at her home during the pandemic

While Jennifer lost out on the nod to Euphoria actress Zendaya, she still had a wonderful evening, and even co-hosted part of the event with Jimmy Fallon.

The star later returned home, where she was joined by her Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox. Despite filming The Morning Show, there is still no update on the Friends reunion show.

The star has been keeping busy during the lockdown

The much-anticipated event was originally set to be filmed in March, and was later pushed to May. Now, there's no set date.

Jennifer told Deadline: "Unfortunately, it's very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences? This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."

