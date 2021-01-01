Kim Kardashian suffers New Year's disaster after Saint cuts own hair The reality star shared the snap on Instagram

Kim Kardashian showed her fans the moment her five-year-old son Saint decided to ring in the New Year in a special way – by cutting his own hair!

The mother-of-four took to Instagram to share the snap of the little one, complete with a small chunk missing from the top of his head.

In one photo, the famous mum even shared the children's scissors Saint used to take to his own locks, next to the stands of her son's brown curls that were given the chop.

Saint looked cheeky as ever with a toy in his mouth, while the 40-year-old wrote: "Still looks cute tho" [sic].

Although the Kardashian-West family were no doubt having a more quiet night than usual to see in the New Year after the surge of cases of coronavirus in the US, the family were able to get together with some of their relatives over the holiday period.

Kim's five-year-old son Saint cut his own hair

Kim and her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, were all seen in gorgeous family photos recently shared to her Instagram, captioned: "Christmas at Kourtney's."

The reality star looked sensational in a neon green dress than accentuated her curves, alongside sister Kylie who stunned in a shimmery red gown.

Kim shared the scissors Saint used

Kim later wrote on social media: "Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night! A special thanks to @danielroseberry @schiaparelli for my amazing gown that made me feel festive this year even though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled. It was perfect to dress up and celebrate w just the fam this year. I hope everyone had a healthy and happy holiday."

Kim's son Saint looked cheeky as ever in the photo

Kim and her sisters and mum Kris were also able to get away to Lake Tahoe at the beginning of the holiday season. The family shared plenty of photos of their luxury stay at the cabin, including a family photo showing Kim with sisters Kourtney, and her ex-partner Scott Disick, Khloe, Kendall and her mum Kris and her partner Corey Gamble.

