Today's Al Roker and son Nick pose for sweet photo inside restaurant during fun day out The Today show weatherman and his only son were supporting a small business

Today show star Al Roker and his son Nick have the sweetest relationship and fans adored seeing a glimpse inside their day out together on Monday.

The popular weatherman took to Instagram to share a selfie with his only son while sitting inside a local café in New York.

MORE: Today's Al Roker worries fans in new family photo

The pair had been for a workout and were pictured with takeaway coffee cups while at the table.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Al Roker is branded 'super dad' after his sweet gesture for son Nick

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Your relationship with Nick is beyond words! Love it!" while another wrote: "Awesome job supporting a small business!" A third added: "Making father-son memories! Enjoy your breakfast and day!"

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb's fans freak out over baby photo

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah gives update on star following cancer battle

Other followers questioned the fact that Al and Nick were sitting inside a café during the pandemic, although many stuck up for him. One reassured: "I believe Al is on top of the situation and would not take a chance with his or his son's health. You might want to give him some credit instead of passing judgement."

Today's Al Roker and son Nick inside a cafe in New York

Al and Nick are often seen together in fun videos posted on Instagram, and enjoy doing virtual cooking shows together.

READ: Al Roker shares new update while recovering at home in New York - and fans react

The TV star is also dad to daughters Leila and Courtney, and was reunited with them all during Christmas, after Leila returned to New York from France, where she is currently living.

Al and wife Deborah Roberts with their children

Al shared some sweet family photos of them all together posing by the Christmas tree, along with his wife Deborah Roberts.

The TV star has an incredibly supportive family, who have been there for him during his recent cancer diagnosis.

MORE: Today's Al Roker speaks out following cancer diagnosis

The presenter revealed on the Today show at the beginning of November that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Al was reunited with all three of his children over Christmas

The 66-year-old took some time off work to undergo surgery, and delighted viewers following the operation with the good news that the doctors were reassured that they had managed to remove the cancer.

MORE: Hoda Kotb shares heartbreaking post after Al Roker's cancer diagnosis

READ: Savannah Guthrie gives emotional health update from inside her home

Al returned to the Today show studios at the end of November, and told his colleagues that his triumphant return was in large part thanks to "great medical care and the love of friends and family".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.