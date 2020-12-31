Today's Al Roker reunited with all three children during celebrations inside family home The Today show star is a doting dad to three children

Today's Al Roker was feeling extra festive over the Christmas period as his entire family were back together!

The popular weatherman's daughter Leila had returned home for the holidays from France, where she is currently living, and they more than made up for lost time.

Taking to Instagram on Christmas Day, Al shared a sweet photo of himself and wife Deborah Roberts and his three children, all dressed in matching red pyjamas while standing in front of the tree.

VIDEO: Al Roker decorates the Christmas tree with son Nick

The TV star shares Leila and Nick with Deborah, and is also dad to daughter Courtney from his first marriage.

The family live in New York, and had transformed their home into a winter wonderland for the festive period, complete with a show-stopping tree that was decorated by Nick.

Today show star Al Roker and his three children and wife Deborah Roberts

Al and his family are now ready to see in the New Year, although their plans will be slightly low-key than last year due to the pandemic.

The TV star has an incredibly supportive family, who have been there for him during his recent cancer diagnosis.

The Today show star is a doting family man

The presenter revealed on the Today Show at the beginning of November that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 66-year-old took some time off work to undergo surgery, and delighted viewers following the operation with the good news that the doctors were reassured that they had managed to remove the cancer.

Al with son Nick and wife Deborah

Al returned to the Today Show studios at the end of November, and told his colleagues that his triumphant return was in large part thanks to "great medical care and the love of friends and family."

The star told his co-workers Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin that he was "feeling good" adding: "Let me tell you, after that first week you can get that catheter out. I'm feeling good."

Before he physically returned to the studios, Al made an appearance on the show from his home. "I'm told it went well," he explained, adding the good news that a pathology report had showed there was no evidence of cancer beyond his prostate.

