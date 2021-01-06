Emily Atack shares video from her bath for hilarious reason The star took to Instagram

Emily Atack's relaxing bath on Wednesday was interrupted by her adorable puppy Penny – and the star even caught the hilarious moment on video.

Taking to Instagram, Emily filmed a clip from inside her tub that showed the fluffy Cavalier King Charles spaniel jumping up at Emily in the bath and barking for her attention.

Filming the moment, the Inbetweeners star explained to the camera: "I'm just in the bath [having] a lovely bit of relaxing me time [pans camera to bathroom floor]. Oh, there she is."

Penny was being naughty!

As the 31-year-old panned the camera downwards, Penny could be seen jumping up and down.

"Give me five minutes," Emily continued. "That's very naughty."

Despite the pandemic, 2020 was an exciting year for Emily, who not only landed her own TV show, but also moved into a beautiful new home in July, and, of course, welcomed little Penny into her family.

Emily bought the pup in Novemeber

The first photo that the Celebrity Juice star posted of Penny was in November. Cuddling the pooch up to her chest as she posed for the camera, Emily wrote: "Afternoon strolls with Penny. My tiny little friend."

Since then we've been treated to many photos of the pup, and Penny certainly seems to have made herself at home in Emily's new pad!

Emily lives alone and often takes selfies inside her abode, showing off her luxurious surroundings that include navy blue cupboards and contemporary marble worktops in the kitchen, a gorgeous little garden where the star was often seen over summer sitting on her decking as she enjoyed the evening sunlight, and a beautiful living room.

Emily used to live in a quirky, cottage-style place but seems to have now opted for somewhere more modern.

