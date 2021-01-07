Kate Hudson's son Ryder receives most incredible birthday gift from famous family The Almost Famous actress has been hinting at a big day of celebrations

Kate Hudson and her famous family have a lot to celebrate Thursday, as it's her eldest son's birthday!

Kate's son, Ryder Robinson, turns 17 years old today, and the Almost Famous actress, who has been dropping hints about the festivities ahead of the big day, just shared the most beautiful happy birthday wishes for her "big man" on Instagram with a super sweet photo of Ryder with his much younger siblings.

"Happy Birthday Ryder, 17 today! A family morning celebration for our big man."

My loving, warm hearted, hilarious, considerate, unruffled, loyal, resilient son...you got this. You’re gonna have one wonderful adulthood if you stay this course cause you’re solid gold," the 41-year-old proud mother continued.

"Here we are, in the 18th year of your life and I got one more year to help you brush those wings so they’re ready to take off. I’m gonna soak in every moment! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!" she concluded.

The Almost Famous star with Ryder, Bingham and Rani

Last week, Kate was dropping hints about her son's big day, which is sure to feature famous grandma Goldie Hawn.

Sharing a picture of herself with Ryder on New Year's Eve, Kate wrote: "This young man made me a mother my entire adult life and I wouldn't change it for the world... in 5 days he'll be 17 years old. WTF?!

"I'll save the mama gushing for the 7th. Love my baby." Fans were quick to relate to Kate's words, with one commenting: "I understand this completely," while another wrote: "Time goes too fast [crying emoji]."

A third added: "I'm with you Kate Hudson. My 'baby' is 28 and will always be my baby." Goldie Hawn's daughter shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Kate's beautiful brood has grown up before our eyes!

The star is also mum to nine-year-old Bingham, who she shares with ex Matt Bellamy, and two-year-old daughter Rani Rose, who she shares with partner Danny Fujikawa.

Kate and her family spent Christmas in Aspen with Goldie and Kurt Russell, as well as her brother Oliver Hudson and his wife and three children. While 2020 was a challenging year for everyone, Kate enjoyed spending quality time with her three children during lockdown.

