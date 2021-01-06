Stacey Solomon was overcome with emotion as she announced the release of her new book, Tap to Tidy, on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram to share her momentous news, the mother-of-three admitted she was so nervous to let everyone in on her project – but that she was also "so proud" of her achievement.

"Sorry I've been so rubbish and quiet on here," Stacey said as she giggled. "I am losing it. I am supposed to be opening this and be really excited about it, but I'm just burning up, I'm so nervous."

Visibly welling up, she added: "I've just got to do it now and get it over with, because I'm really proud of it. Otherwise I'm going to get into trouble."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon is close to tears as she announces hugely exciting news

Stacey, 31, also posed for a snapshot, holding her new crafting book in her hands. "Tap to Tidy. Honestly I've never been so nervous," the Loose Women presenter wrote. "Thanks to your kindness, support, love and encouragement, I was given the chance to write a book and I said yes.

"And today this came through the door and my stomach has been doing summersaults ever since. I can hand on my heart say I've thought so much for so long about every word, drawing, diagram, craft, snack, tap to tidy and playlist in it, from cover to cover. It's taken over my life for the last year.

Stacey's new book is out in March

"You all told me to go for it and so I did... I just hope it's everything you thought it would be and I really hope I do you proud. Because the truth is if it wasn't for you I would never have had the confidence to even do it. And I am so grateful for you all I can't even begin to put it into words. So here we go."

"I'm so nervous it's a joke," she concluded. "This is for you. Love you to the moon and back, always Stace. P.S There is a filter on this because otherwise I look like a beetroot."

Tap to Tidy by Stacey Solomon, £12.99, Amazon

Stacey, who boasts four million Instagram followers, will be sharing her Tap To Tidy method, hacks, recipes and crafting make-ups in her new book, which is out in March. As a big supporter of small businesses, Stacey has also shared a list of some of her favourite small businesses across home, kids, clothing, jewellery, food and crafts.

