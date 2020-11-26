Dianne Buswell has treated her Instagram followers to a sweet throwback photo from her childhood after she was asked to unveil her natural hair colour.

During a long train journey with her boyfriend Joe Sugg on Wednesday night, the Strictly Come Dancing star took part in an impromptu Q&A session, and was asked "What is your natural hair colour?"

Sharing a snap of herself when she was a child with dark blonde hair, Dianne wrote: "That's my natural hair colour." The flamed-haired beauty is known for her iconic red hair – as well as her dance moves!

Meanwhile, Dianne was recently left heartbroken when she and Max George were voted off Sunday's Strictly. She had taken to her Stories to document her cute reunion with Joe and the heartfelt love notes he left her in a sweet jar of "little stars".

"Joe wrote a few himself and put them in," the pro dancer said, whilst Joe's message read: "You are so talented and when I watch you dance it makes me so happy." Another note said: "You have the most beautiful big eyes."

The pro dancer shared this rare snap from her childhood

Dianne and Joe have been in a relationship since 2018 after they were partnered up on the BBC ballroom dance show. The couple finished as runner-ups, and their romance has gone from strength to strength.

Speaking recently to HELLO!, Dianne revealed how having Joe and her Strictly friends around has made it easier to build a life so far away from her native Australia.

"The UK has been amazing to me and Strictly is my home away from home, because there is such a family vibe," she said. "That's really helped me a lot and since meeting Joe, I have his family here who really make me feel like I have my own family."