Dianne Buswell looks unrecognisable in throwback photos from New York trip The Strictly star shared the photos on Instagram

Dianne Buswell has shared a series of throwback photos from a previous trip to New York, and we can't believe how different the Strictly Come Dancing star looks!

MORE: Strictly's Maisie Smith rocks £16 corset top in sweet snap with lookalike mum and sister

Her famous red locks were nowhere to be seen, with Dianne instead sporting light brown hair with blonde highlights and a heavy side fringe.

"Central Park and a side fringe," the talented Australian dancer captioned her photos.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell teases Joe Sugg with wedding prediction

The year started with a bang for Dianne, who lives in London with her boyfriend Joe Sugg, who she met on Strictly back in 2018.

The YouTube sensation kicked off 2021 by covering HELLO!'s digital January edition, opening up about her hopes and wishes for the 12 months ahead.

RELATED: Dianne Buswell teases Joe Sugg with wedding prediction

Dianne looks so different!

RELATED: Strictly star Dianne Buswell shocks with never-before-seen photo from early career

"I'm looking forward to 2021, I try to always have an open mind and love the start of a new year," she told us.

The star also spoke to HELLO! about her brand new podcast series.

Dianne shared the photos on Instagram

"I have a podcast coming out in January with BBC Sounds which is really cool. It's a 12-episode podcast series based on the fact that I used to be a hairdresser, which is really fun!" the 31-year-old explained.

"Each Thursday I'll have a new guest joining me where we put the worlds to right around their style and key life moments. It's launching from 21 January on BBC sounds, so look out for 'Di's Salon', I can't wait for you to hear it!"

We can't wait to hear it either, Dianne!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.