Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec teases big news We wonder what the Strictly star has to say!

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec will want to make sure they're glued to their phones this weekend, because the professional dancer has revealed that he has an "exciting" announcement coming.

MORE: Strictly stars comfort Janette Manrara after she reveals her heart is 'broken'

Taking to Instagram to share a selfie, Aljaz wrote: "Announcement on Saturday. Exciting."

We can't wait to find out what it is!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec: behind the scenes of their HELLO! shoot

It seems that there's plenty of exciting news on the horizon for Aljaz, if his recent HELLO! interview is anything to go by.

RELATED: Janette Manrara shares exclusive video of emotional reunion with Aljaz Skorjanec following Strictly loss

Aljaz teased big news

RELATED: Janette Manrara shares the most romantic photos of Aljaz Skorjanec as fans react

Sitting down to chat with his wife, fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara, the famous pair opened up about the prospect of having their first child together, with Janette telling HELLO!: "We always wanted to have a baby, but 2020 has definitely made me say to myself: 'You know what, Janette, it's never going to be the perfect time but it's always going to be the right time."

The Strictly stars spoke to HELLO!

The 37-year-old continued: "As a woman who's a dancer, my body is my job so it's scary to make that decision about the perfect time to start a family. I always thought there would be a perfect month and year, but what 2020 has made me realise is that perfect time is never going to come along."

Aljaz and Janette were forced to spend 77 days apart at the end of 2020, with both having to live in separate households and isolate while they filmed the latest series of Strictly.

Janette also told the magazine: "We're definitely ready to be parents so we will see when that moment comes – you can't plan it. We will be beside ourselves and Aljaz will be the best dad. He is such a wonderful man and I'm so lucky to have him."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.