Gwen Stefani's ever-changing looks are a big reason why her fans love her, but her latest appearance in several photos on Instagram completely divided her followers.

The star, 51, shared a number of snapshots and asked for fan feedback on the differing looks as she asked: "New year, new original me. Which me (gwen) are U! gx."

Gwen's edgy outfits were a selection from her Let Me Reintroduce Myself video - in which she recreated some of her most iconic looks.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shares special NYE message

It turns out that her fans could see themselves in so many of them as they commented: "I choose….oh, ALL of them!" and another said: "Don't speak Gwen. I've always loved old school Gwen. Probably because I grew up as a Gwenabee in the 90s."

Others insisted they could relate to Hollaback Girl and so many of her fans chimed in hailing "Polka Dot Pinup Gwen" as the "best," and fawning over her Rich Girl attire.

One thing nearly all of them did agree on though was just how stunning Gwen looked in them all.

Gwen's fans loved weighing in on her looks

Her age-defying appearance at 51 blew them away as they demanded to know the secret to her flawless complexion.

As Gwen rings in 2021, she certainly has a lot to be thankful for. In October, she got engaged to her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, and received the most bling ring.

The pair haven't made plans for their big day yet due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic though.

Gwen has always had an edgy sense of style

The Voice star told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show: "I would say I just want my parents there at this point. My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they're so scared.

"So really would rather it not be a COVID situation. Like, I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing."

