With the country plunged into a third national lockdown, Louise Minchin is determined to keep her spirits up. The BBC Breakfast star took to Instagram this week to reveal she has decided not to take down her Christmas tree – and it divided her fans.

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin's home looks like a royal palace – see inside

Louise, 52, posted a close-up snapshot of her festive tree, tastefully decorated with white, silver and blue baubles. "I'm tempted to see if the tree will make it through to the end of #lockdown3," she explained. "It cheers me up! I hope you're all doing ok."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin is finally reunited with Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast

Her decision was applauded by a number of followers, with one telling the TV presenter: "I have no compulsion to take my three threes down, they make me happy, not ready to lose them just yet. This is so unlike me!" A second remarked: "We have now decided to do the same xx thank you xx."

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker reveals daughter's surprising help behind the scenes

A third advised: "Keep it up till Candlemas Louise - we all need to do what makes us cheerful or a bit! Go for it. We are leaving ours up till February, all of them x." And a fourth confessed: "I'm beginning to regret taking my tree and lights down."

Louise Minchin has decided to keep her Christmas tree up

But not all Louise’s fans were onboard with her decision. "Take it down!" one stated, while a second warned: "12th night bad luck…"

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker and Louise Minchin as you've never seen them before

Louise is now back on air following an extended break at the end of last year. She returned to the red sofa with co-host Dan Walker in December, appearing on screen with a full cast and crutches in tow after injuring her foot.

"It's nice to have you back by the way," Dan told her at the time. "I've only been asked 3,000 times a day where you are. It's nice that you've actually come back."

Louise reunited with co-star Dan Walker in December

Of her injury, Louise explained: "I've had a foot operation to fix it, it is now on the mend. I'm still on crutches but I'm getting stronger every day."

The TV star recently revealed she first sustained the injury when she was training for the "epic extreme triathlon Norseman" in the summer of 2019.

"I loved every minute, right up until the moment when we had finished and started to walk and, I tripped on the pavement, and felt something in my foot rip as my ankle crumpled under me," she told Cheshire Life. "It was agony, and I felt sick with pain as I hobbled back to the car."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.