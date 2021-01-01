Alex Jones stuns fans in previously unseen wedding photo The One Show presenter and her husband Charlie Thomson wed five years ago

Alex Jones celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary to husband Charlie Thomson on New Year's Eve and shared a gorgeous and previously unseen photo in the process.

The presenter took the opportunity to share the snap from their special day to mark the turn of 2021 and the end of a difficult year.

The One Show star wrote in the caption: "How it started... and how it's going. Yesterday was a double whammy for us. NYE and our 5th wedding anniversary.

"The first, the best day of our lives with all our family and friends and 5 years later a much more low key affair, but no less important as we recognised a milestone and how especially lucky we are to have survived the last year despite what 2020 threw at us all."

She added: "Not everybody was so lucky and I hope that 2021 will bring lots more happiness and smiles especially to those who have been through so much. Let's look forward particularly to some ACTUAL hugs in the not too distant future when we can all be face to face with those we love. Until then, hold on best you can xx."

Alex and Charlie tied the knot in 2015

The lovely photo sees Alex and Charlie walking down the aisle after saying "I do" with huge smiles on their faces after what was undoubtedly a magical day.

Fans took the comments underneath the sentimental post to congratulate the couple, who wed in Cardiff Castle on 31 December 2015, in a ceremony exclusively shared with HELLO!.

One person said: "Happy anniversary!! Love your beautiful wedding dress Xx." A second wrote: "What a beautiful couple you make", while a third commented: "What a stunning couple and may you have many more years of happiness together."

Alex's co-star and close friend Matt Baker also left a comment, writing: "Sending lots of love to you both! Great memories of magic in the castle! Super job in keeping the spirits up on the green sofa Al X hopefully see you before too long X."

