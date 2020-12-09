Alex Jones can't hide excitement over superstar encounter The One Show star had a big day!

The One Show presenter Alex Jones shared some exciting news with her social media followers on Wednesday.

Filming herself behind the scenes at the BBC, the talented brunette revealed that she was getting ready to interview pop icon Cher.

MORE: The One Show host Alex Jones' Scandi-inspired home is so stunning - see inside

Alex uploaded a series of short clips to her Instagram Stories, revealing that she was preparing for the incredible encounter.

Talking to the camera, the mum-of-two said: "Oh my gosh, exciting news incoming, I may be interviewing Cher in an hour's time. THE Cher."

Alex then broke out into a rendition of the star's hit song Believe, before adding: "It could be happening."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones shares exciting news with fans - and we're envious!

In the next video, she continued: "I'm in the makeup room poised, getting ready to put a truckload of makeup on my face, here we go, I'll let you know."

READ: Alex Jones reveals uncertainty over One Show appearance

MORE: Steph McGovern reveals how Alex Jones came to her rescue when she was heavily pregnant with daughter

An hour later, made up and having changed from her low-key grey sweater into an incredible silver sparkly top, Alex uploaded another video in which she beamed as she said: "It's actually happening, here she comes!"

Shortly after the interview, Alex shared a photo showing her and Cher in The One Show studio.

She captioned the sweet photo: "One min I’m in the park with the boys, next min, quick makeup job and chatting to Cher about an elephant she’s rescued. Life is like a box of chocolates..."

Alex was delighted to be interviewing Cher

The presenter's fans were suitably impressed and envious of her time with the legendary singer.

One commented: "Omg Alex that's amazing you got to meet Cher."

Another added: "I was stuck at school all day," followed by laughing emojis, while a third chimed in: "OMG THATS AMAZING!!!! It’s Cher!!!!"

Alex is always the consummate on-screen professional but this isn't the first time she's been a little starstruck behind the scenes.

Last month, the TV host took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with former Spice Girl Geri Horner, and admitted it was something of a surreal experience.

She captioned the snapshot: "I often wonder what my 18-year-old self would make of all this? #coloursoftheworldspiceupyourlife."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.