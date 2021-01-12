Kate Hudson shares heartfelt tribute to daughter Rani in new video at family home Kate’s celebrity friends can’t stop swooning over it.

Kate Hudson shared the sweetest video of her daughter Rani - and a needed message about the future while she was at it.

The mom of three posted the clip on Instagram Monday, showing her two-year-old watching a children’s program on a laptop as she smiles at her baby cousin sitting next to her.

“I interrupt this program of the nations gone crazy with some very sweet and innocent Fujikawa girls.... aka Our future generation #ihavefaith #nightnight ,” Kate captioned the clip.

Quite a few of the Mother’s Day star’s celebrity friends commented quickly on the adorable video, with Amy Schumer writing “Watched it 10 times.”

The Talk host Amanda Kloots wrote, “Awwwww omg so cute,” while Taye Digs chimed in “Yes, please.”

The video is just the latest time Kate has shared an image of Rani on Instagram.

On Sunday, the actress posted a photo of her daughter rocking a foliage-covered dress and the perfect accessory - an oversized pair of sunflower glasses. “Seeing life through daises. I need some of that!,” she captioned the photo.

Kate has been giving fans sweet glimpses into her family life since the pandemic began. The Fabletics founder kicked off the new year by sharing a family video on Instagram that brought on the giggles.

In the clip, Kate was driving with Ryder, 16, and Rani in the back seat. Every time her teenage son began singing, however, her daughter would start squealing - and not with joy.

Kate could be seen giggling as Rani sat behind her playing with an iPad. But no sooner did Ryder begin belting out a tune, she stopped playing to scream and shout "no" at her big brother.

We've watched Kate's adorable brood grow up so much!

"Off to a great start,” the Almost Famous actress captioned the clip.

This little one has quite the personality - and fashion sense. Consider Rani Kate’s mini-me.

