Beyoncé celebrates daughter Blue Ivy's birthday with twins Rumi and Sir at home in LA The Lemonade hitmaker's daughter Blue Ivy is growing up so fast!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are now the proud parents of a nine-year-old! Blue Ivy marked her birthday on 7 January, and while the pandemic has restricted the celebrations, no doubt the little girl still had a day to remember.

The famous family are thought to be at their home in Bel-Air, with Blue and three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, where they can enjoy the birthday girl's special day.

Blue has already achieved so much in her nine years, most recently making history as one of the youngest ever Grammy nominees for the song Brown Skin Girl, which she features in with her famous mum.

The pre-teen's nomination was confirmed to Billboard in December, and her proud grandmother Tina Lawson shared a sweet message for her granddaughter on Instagram shortly afterwards.

Blue was previously recognised at the Soul Train Awards, where she won an accolade for Brown Skin Girl in 2020.

Brown Skin Girl also won a BET Award in July, while in February, Blue celebrated surpassing one million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Blue Ivy turned nine on 7 January

The little girl also featured in Beyoncé's much-anticipated Black is King, starring alongside her famous mum, grandmother, little sister Rumi and a host of famous celebrities, including Kelly Rowland and Naomi Campbell.

It sounds like Blue well and truly stole the show on set too, with Naomi describing her as a "very, very lovely girl," while working with her on the video.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z with Blue and twins Rumi and Sir

It isn't just the music industry that Blue has been making waves in either. The little girl also made her debut as a narrator in November for the audiobook for Matthew A Cherry's Oscar-winning film, Hair Love.

While Beyoncé prefers for her children to stay out of the spotlight, the star opened up about motherhood during a rare television interview on Good Morning America in 2019.

Blue Ivy with her famous parents

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

Blue is already making a name for herself in the music industry

She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary last April, which reflected on her headlining Coachella.

The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

