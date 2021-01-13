Salma Hayek shakes water from her tight low-cut bathing suit in video- fans speechless The Frida actress just broke the internet

Salma Hayek shared a video of herself shaking the water off of herself in a tight, low-cut bathing suit which left fans speechless. The always stunning Frida actress joked that her shaking move was inspired by her beloved pet dogs.

She captioned the video: "I’ve learned so much from my dogs".

Many stunned fans just dropped emojis in the comments section. Salma has been on a legendary tropical vacation, and has been sharing stunning shots from her trip that has given us wanderlust.

Fans have been used to seeing Salma pose up a storm in her bikinis and coverups during her tropical winter holiday. But over the weekend, the Frida actress gave her followers a close-up look at her natural beauty as she posed for a "#selfiesunday".

The Hollywood star looked gorgeous as kept her makeup natural and let her chestnut curls frame her pretty face. She accessorised with a pair of oversized cat-eye sunglasses that quickly got fans talking.

"Love the glasses!" one fan wrote, while another commented on how "cool" Salma looked. "Slaying," "Beautiful" and "Fabulous" were among the other compliments.

Salma, who spent the holidays in the UK and France with her husband François-Henri Pinault's family, rang in the New Year abroad.

The actress and mother-of-one has been enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in an undisclosed location, relaxing on the beach, drinking tequila shots and sipping on fresh coconut juice judging by her Instagram snaps.

The 54-year-old actress has also been showing off her fabulous collection of bikinis, kaftans and straw hats, wowing fans in a pink two-piece, a brown bikini and also a green and blue swimsuit which she wore when she impressively did a handstand underwater.

Salma insists her flawless physique is 100 per cent natural and the star has previously admitted she's gaining confidence as she gets older. She told People magazine: "When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time. I used to criticise myself so much."

