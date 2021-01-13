Kate Hudson looks gorgeous in new photo with daughter - but fans are divided The actress couldn't please everyone

Kate Hudson delighted fans when she shared a beautiful new photo with her daughter, Rani, on Instagram on Wednesday, but some fans were left disappointed for one reason.

The Fabletics founder, 41, was promoting her INBLOOM wellness line and did so with a too-cute snapshot with her little girl.

While many took the opportunity to thank her for the products from the line of holistic health and nutritional supplements, some of her followers were sad because they couldn't get their hands on them.

"Everything is sold out," wrote one fan who added a crying emoji. Another said: "Products are sold out. When will restock be?" and a third wrote: "Love your products and am waiting for the vitamins and greens to be restocked."

Many followers called her products "game-changers" and said they had never felt so good since adding them to their wellness regime.

As always, Kate's fans urged her to reveal the secret to her glowing complexion - something she actually recently shared.

Kate's fans loved the photo but some were sad her INBLOOM products were sold out

In a social media post, Kate flashed a jar of her new favourite beauty cream.

"A new favorite! #clean #perfection," she captioned the video in her Instastory, which showed her palming a jar of Symbiome The One Restorative Cream that she had scraped clean.

The all-natural cream, which costs $125 for a 50ml jar, has only three ingredients aside from water - Croton Cajucara (Sanoma) Leaf Oil, and Lactobacillus Ferment. It is hydrating, ultra-soothing, and helps replenish what skin has lost.

Kate prides herself on her wellness routine

Kate loves to give a glimpse inside her healthy eating habits too as she regularly shares videos of her cooking up delicious meals in her vintage-inspired kitchen.

The star lives in her LA home with her three children and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

