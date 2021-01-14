Nicole Kidman stuns with her natural beauty in candid farm photo The Australian actress is at home in the countryside

Nicole Kidman is a 'farm girl' at heart. The Undoing actress took to Instagram this week with a stunning photo showing her at home at her family farm in Bunya Hill, Australia. The image, taken by Vogue Australia, sees Nicole stood in a field of corn, dressed in a cropped white vest and low-slung jeans. With her natural curls tied back, the mum-of-four looks joyful and relaxed as she embraces her beautiful surroundings.

Nicole, 53, and husband Keith Urban purchased the 111-acre farm in her native Australia back in 2008. She gave American Vogue a tour of the property back in 2015, showcasing her six-bedroom Georgian-style home, including its billiard room, library featuring floor-to-ceiling bookcases, her living room and kitchen.

She also gave a tour of her expansive outdoor space, which is home to Black Angus cows and alpacas. Asked what she likes best about living on the farm, the star replied: "The simplicity, the air, the peace."

Nicole and Keith have an impressive property portfolio between them, including the farmhouse, a penthouse in Sydney, a condo in New York and a mansion in Los Angeles. However, they spend the majority of their time at their main family home in Nashville, Tennessee, which they bought in 2008.

The impressive house boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a tennis court, a swimming pool, a theatre and even a home recording studio for singer-songwriter Keith.

Nicole and Keith have been married since 2006 and are parents to Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, ten.

The actress is also a mum to two children from her marriage to Tom Cruise. The former couple share 28-year-old daughter Bella and 25-year-old Connor, who they adopted during their 11-year marriage.

Just like their father Tom, both Bella and Connor practice Scientology, and Nicole has previously shared her thoughts on her children's beliefs.

"They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions," she said. "They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them.

"And I am an example of that tolerance and that's what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I'm open here.

"I think that's so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it's wrong. So that's our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love."

