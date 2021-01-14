The One Show's Alex Jones surprises with face tattoos The One Show host shared a photo on Instagram

The One Show's Alex Jones underwent quite the makeover on Thursday, showing off two bold snake tattoos on each of her cheeks!

Thankfully, the look wasn't permanent, and the doting mum was just using an Instagram filter as she asked her social media followers for some vegan snack advice.

The mother-of-two told the camera: "Hi! What is this? Anyway, I'm doing Veganuary as you know, and I'm always hungry. So at the minute I've got loads of mango, which I know is sweet and sugary, but I need more ideas. What can I snack on?"

Alex took to Instagram

Alex revealed last week that she was going to be attempting to go vegan for the month, which means she's currently sticking to a totally new diet plan.

The 43-year-old gave her fans a glimpse inside her new plant-based breakfast on Instagram, which consisted of Pret's dairy-free Coconut Porridge, topped with gluten-free oats and red quinoa.

The star is currently following a vegan diet

"We're doing Veganuary, so I picked up this after the jog this morning," she shared.

However, Alex confessed she wasn't too impressed with her meal choice, "It's coconut porridge – it's a no from me."

Veganuary, which happens in the first month of the year, is a movement which seeks to inspire people to try a plant-based existence for 31 days for the benefit of the planet, animals and their own health.

Over the years, many celebrities have followed this trend including the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Ricky Gervais and Lily Cole.

However, Alex enjoys carbs just as much as the rest of us, telling Prima in 2017: "You’re up all night and you’ve got a permanent hangover without any of the fun [after giving birth]. You want to eat carbs and bread and sandwiches and toast because you’re shattered."

