Katie Holmes makes bold statement in tight T-shirt designed by boyfriend

They might have only publicly confirmed their romance last month, but Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr are already sharing clothes.

The Dawson's Creek actress shared a snap of herself wearing a red graphic T-shirt with the words 'It was all a dream' emblazoned across the front below an illustration of a New York skyline. Keeping things coy, she simply captioned the post with the fireball emoji.

The shirt certainly got Katie's 2.2m followers talking, with many taking to the comment section to share their love for the design, including Katie's beau's own brother Anthony Vitolo who wrote: "Emilio was wearing this yesterday where did you guys get those! I need one," to which Katie responded: "Emilio painted it".

Katie made a bold statement in the T-shirt designed by boyfriend Emilio

Back in December, Katie and Emilio made things Instagram official with a black-and-white snap of the two together. In the photo, Katie could be seen sitting on the 33-year-old chef's lap and looking in his direction with a gorgeous smile.

Katie, who has always been extremely private when it comes to her personal relationships, re-shared the snap to her stories from Emilio's heartfelt post to mark her 42nd birthday.

Emilio captioned the candid photo: "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday !!! I love you!!" to which Katie gushed back in a comment: "Thank you so much my love. I love u too!!!!!"

Emilio is the son of Italian-born restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Sr. He grew up working in his father's NYC restaurant, Ballato, and now runs the popular celebrity hotspot with his two brothers. Emilio has also dipped his foot into the acting pool and has had roles in the likes of Royal Pains and Inside Amy Schumer as well as in movies such as The Right to Live and The Birthday Cake.

Katie's boyfriend shared this sweet snap to mark her birthday in December

The couple were first linked in September after the two were spotted holding hands during a New York City walk, according to People.

Katie has been notoriously private about her personal life following her highly-publicised marriage to actor Tom Cruise. They divorced in 2012 and share 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise together.

