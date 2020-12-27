Katie Holmes reveals adorable festive tradition with daughter Suri The Dawson's Creek actress is a doting mum to 14-year-old Suri

Katie Holmes has had a lot to celebrate in December, having recently marked her 42nd birthday just days before Christmas.

And on the big day itself, the Dawson's Creek star shared a sweet insight into her festive traditions with daughter Suri, 14, in some sweet photos shared on Instagram.

The mother-of-one posted a picture of a hot chocolate that they had left out, which she accompanied with the soundtrack "Santa Claus is Coming to Town."

VIDEO: Katie Holmes shares adorable footage of daughter Suri

Katie also posted a picture of their show-stopping Christmas tree, complete with decorative beads and quirky decorations, including a miniature unicorn.

It is thought that Katie and Suri spent Christmas with the star's boyfriend Emilo Vitolo Jr.

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri have some adorable festive traditions

The notoriously private actress re-shared a photo of the pair together on her birthday, which had been posted by Emilo to mark his girlfriend's special day.

In the caption, he wrote: "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!"

The star then responded in her comments "Thank you so much my Love. I love u too!!!!!"

The Dawson's Creek star shared a photo of her stylish Christmas tree too

Emilio is the 33-year-old is the son of Italian-born chef Emilio Vitolo Sr. He grew up working in his father’s NYC restaurant, Ballato, and now runs the popular celebrity hotspot with his two brothers.

For the majority of the pandemic, Katie has remained in New York, and has enjoyed spending quality time with Suri and Emilo.

Katie and Suri live in New York

During the pandemic, Katie and Suri have been finding creative ways to keep entertained, and the actress previously shared a picture of them wearing clothes that they had customised with tie-dye – the latest trend.

In April, meanwhile, the mother-daughter duo celebrated Suri's 14th birthday.

The mother-daughter duo got creative during the pandemic

Katie made sure her daughter had a day to remember and shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the teen sitting at the table surrounded by presents and wearing a crown made from roses and tied up with cream ribbon.

