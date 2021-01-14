Katie Holmes' sweet comments about daughter Suri give incredible insight into their bond The Dawson's Creek star is a doting mum to her teenage daughter

Katie Holmes is a doting mum to teenage daughter Suri Cruise, and judging by her remarks to interviews, it's evident the pair are very close.

The Dawson's Creek star has made several comments about motherhood over the years, most recently in November, when she opened up about Suri's personality.

On the 14-year-old, she told InStyle: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. "To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. "

VIDEO: Katie Holmes shares sweet video of daughter Suri

She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it.

"Then she's like, 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise have a close bond

Katie's great parenting hasn't gone unnoticed by her co-stars either. In August, Jerry O'Connell, who worked alongside her in The Secret: Dare to Dream, had the sweetest thing to say about her.

Chatting to Us Weekly, he said: "Katie Holmes is really maybe the loveliest [person]. Just a few takeaways I got from working with Katie Holmes – obviously [she's] a great actress, obviously beautiful. But a great mum, a really great mum. Actually, a like, an inspiring parent."

He continued: "Watching the time Katie took with her daughter when we were at work, you know, it was really inspiring. It made me realise, like, I don't stay in contact enough with my children [when at] work, you know?

Katie loves nothing more than being a mum

"Katie is a great person, a great mum, I really enjoyed working with her. We had a fun time."

The actress also gave a rare insight into her time in lockdown with her daughter during an interview with the Australian Daily Telegraph.

"I like to keep her out of my interviews," she began."I will say that this time of quarantine has been such a lesson, just really looking at everything you have and celebrating the simplicity of making dinner and spending time together.

The Dawson's Creek star prefers to keep Suri out of the spotlight

"I feel strongly that the power of your own attitude definitely influences those around you, including your children."

Katie rarely posts photos of Suri on social media now that she is older, but paid a heartfelt tribute to her only child on her birthday in April.

The Hollywood star and her daughter got creative during lockdown

The actress shared a picture of Suri wearing a floral crown as she sat at the table at home in New York, surrounded by presents, as she wished her "sweetie" many happy returns.

