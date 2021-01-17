Christie Brinkley wears all-black swimsuit as she unveils surprising skill The 65-year-old supermodel is currently in the Caribbean

Christie Brinkley has been sharing plenty of incredible posts on social media during her time in the Caribbean, and her latest video got all her fans talking!

The 65-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to share impressive footage of herself swimming while singing a word-perfect rendition of Singing in the Rain, changing the words to Swimming in the Rain for fun.

Christie was dressed in a black swimsuit and snorkels, and wrote in the caption that she wanted to give her followers a laugh.

VIDEO: Christie Brinkley impresses fans with her singing and swimming abilities

The star's hopes were certainly granted, with one fan commenting: "This is the greatest!" while another wrote: "This made my day!" A third added: "This is what I would be singing too, enjoy!"

The model has been spending time at her luxury beachfront home with her children, Sailor, Alexa and Jack, as well as Jack's model girlfriend Nina Agdal.

Christie Brinkley has been enjoying her time on the beach

The family have all been staying there during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with their home situated in the luxury Parrot Cay resort in Turks and Caicos.

While the majority of Christie's fans enjoy seeing her pictures, the model was recently forced to defend herself when some of her followers blasted her for going on "vacation" while people are struggling due to the impact of the pandemic.

The model with her son during a boat ride

But Christie simply pointed out that the house was not a holiday home, but where she lives.

Christie's Caribbean beach house is filled with amazing white natural décor and minimalist interiors, and is rented out when the star isn't staying there, complete with a butler service.

The star's house is aptly named Lucky House, which is a three-bedroom villa on the beach.

When the star recently shared images of her impressive home on her Instagram account, her followers rushed to the comments section to share their admiration.

Christie inside her garden by the swimming pool

One wrote: "This is a DREAM!!!!!!" and another agreed, adding: "Heaven on earth."

Christie, who shot to fame as a model for Swimsuit Illustrated, has long been known for her glamorous beach looks.

During her time in the Caribbean, she has been sharing regular swimwear photos on social media, inspiring fans in the process.

