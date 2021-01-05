Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian shares rare glimpse inside home with famous mum during lockdown The Royals actress is a doting mum to 18-year-old model Damian

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian is becoming a star in his own right after making a name for himself in the fashion industry.

The 18-year-old boasts an impressive 91,000 followers on Instagram, and on Monday evening, he shared a glimpse inside his life in lockdown with his famous mum.

The teenager is currently staying at his family's country home in Hertfordshire, and like the rest of the nation, he sat waiting for the latest government announcement inside his living room.

Damian shared a photo on Instagram of himself sat on a cream sofa, and wrote: "Eyes glued to the TV waiting to hear if we're being locked down until 2025."

The picture gave a peek inside the family's stylish home, too, with Damian seen sat against a statement grey wall.

Elizabeth and Damian are isolating with a group of family and friends who they formed a bubble with at the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian inside their country home

The swimwear model likened their experience to The Waltons in an interview with HELLO! in April, and detailed their days together, which included cooking, sharing out the household chores and limiting screen time, so that they didn't "turn into couch potatoes".

At the end of 2020, Elizabeth spent several months away from the countryside, swapping her wellies for her bikini.

The Royals actress and her model son on New Year's Eve

The star was working in Riga on her latest swimwear campaign for Elizabeth Hurley Beach, and kept fans updated with behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot.

While Elizabeth enjoyed soaking up the sun in the Latvian capital, she also missed being with her family, especially Damian, and was very happy to reunite with him in time for Christmas.

For Christmas Day itself, Elizabeth and Damian made sure to make the most of the occasion, despite the restrictions that came with the lockdown and got dressed up in matching Christmas jumpers for a fun photoshoot at home.

Elizabeth and Damian wore matching Christmas jumpers on 25 December

Damian jokingly revealed that he wasn't too impressed with his mum for making him wear a Christmas jumper, but nonetheless, shared the pictures of them together on social media.

For New Year's Eve, the mother-son duo decided to get dressed up again, this time in co-ordinating Dsquared outfits.

