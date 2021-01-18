Addison Rae has given fans a masterclass in how to dress "business casual". The 20-year-old Tik Tok star struck several poses on her bed as she modelled a navy Stella McCartney jumpsuit that featured a cinched-in waist and a scooped neckline.

Addison completed her glamorous get-up with a pair of sky-high black stilettos and had her dark hair styled into loose waves. Pouting, posing and pulling faces at the camera, the social media queen quickly got fans talking on Instagram.

While many of her followers commented on her gorgeous "business casual" look, as per her caption, others complimented Addison on her natural beauty.

"Excuse me how can you look like that omg," one fan asked, while another replied: "Who allowed you to be this pretty?" "Beautiful," goddess," "angel" and "Queen Addison" were among the other words of praise for the American social media personality, who even received a marriage proposal from one eager follower.

Addison, who boasts 34.3 million Instagram followers, was named as the highest-earning TikTok personality by Forbes in August 2020. The report claimed that she had earned $5million in the year prior from her various endorsement deals and merchandise; she has worked with Reebok, L'Oréal, Hollister and American Eagle among other brands.

Addison wore a flattering Stella McCartney jumpsuit

Since October, Addison has been dating fellow Tik Tok star Bryce Hall. Over the weekend, the couple posed for some cute loved-up snaps, cuddling and kissing each other. "Mine," Addison wrote, while Bryce captioned his picture: "She makes me a simp."

The pair even sparked rumours that they had got engaged after Addison was pictured leaving XIV Karats LTD jewellery store in Beverly Hills last week. She later uploaded some photos of her wearing a very large, exquisite diamond ring on her left hand. However, fans were quick to surmise that the sparkler could be a promise ring rather than an engagement ring – a trend for numerous Tik Tok couples!

