Michelle & Barack Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha share heartfelt message during holidays The Obamas celebrated Christmas in Hawaii – and had a special message for their fans

Michelle and Barack Obama have been enjoying spending quality time with daughters Malia and Sasha during the Christmas period, and were pictured in Hawaii during the holidays.

And on Christmas Day, the famous family had a heartfelt message to share with their fans, which was posted on Barack's Instagram page.

The former President of the United States posted a picture of a festive flower display, along with a note which had been signed by all the family, including their beloved pet dogs Sunny and Bo.

It read: "Wishing you and yours a joyful and peaceful holiday season."

In the caption alongside the image, Barack wrote: "This Christmas looks different for us all. As we spend time with those we love – in person or virtually – let us celebrate the blessings we cherish, embrace the spirit of giving, and look out for one another. From my family to yours, Merry Christmas!"

Barack and Michelle Obama and their family signed a heartfelt festive message

Barack's post was met with a mass of comments from his followers, with one writing: "This is so lovely," while another wrote: "Sending your family love." A third added: "Love the dog's signatures!"

The festive post was similar to Michelle's, who had shared a picture of their dogs lounging in front of the Christmas tree at home in Washington before their holiday.

The Obama's dogs Sunny and Bo at Christmas

In the caption, Michelle wrote: "Wishing you light, love, and wonder during this holiday season. May the coming year bring us all joy and peace."

It's possible that the Obamas were also joined by Malia's boyfriend Rory Farquharson during the festive season.

Michelle and Barack with daughters Malia and Sasha

Rory had spent a lot of time with the family during the pandemic and the former President recently opened up about Rory during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, and he had nothing but praise for him.

"He’s British, wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing, and he had a job set up," Barack explained, adding that he stayed with their family "for a while".

Joking about the amount of food it took to feed the young man, Barack added: "We took him in, and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid.

The family went to Hawaii for Christmas

"The only thing you discover — [and] this is not a surprise to you, Bill, because you’ve got a son — young men eat. It’s weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30 per cent."

