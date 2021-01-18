Christina Anstead wows in stylish bikini during trip to beach The TV star enjoyed quality family time over the weekend

Christina Anstead made the most of the weekend and enjoyed a day out at the beach with her friends on Sunday.

The TV star shared photos from the trip on social media, including a stunning picture of herself posing with her friend on the sand.

In the image, Christina looked sensational in a grey bikini top and baseball cap, which she accessorised with oversized sunglasses.

The Flip or Flop star was joined by her children, and it looked like a fun time was had by all!

The mother-of-three is often complimented on her toned figure by fans and keeps in shape by regular workouts, including kickboxing and walking on the beach.

Christina Anstead looked sensational on the beach

In fact, Christina's fans are so curious about her healthy lifestyle, that she previously revealed that the number one question that she gets asked is what she eats.

As a result, she wrote a book with friend and nutritionist Cara Clark, called The Wellness Remodel.

"I decided that it'd be a great idea for us to write a book together, because that's the No. 1 question I always get asked," Christina said during an online episode of Christina on The Coast: Unfiltered. "What do you eat in a day? What do you do to workout?"

The Flip or Flop star has an incredible figure

In the foreword of her book, Christina also detailed her journey to finding a healthy and balanced diet that suited her, particularly after discovering she has two autoimmune disorders, Hashimoto's disease and polycystic ovary syndrome.

She wrote: "I – like many women who are struggling to balance it all – haven't always been sharing that love with myself.

"I was over-caffeinating and under-eating. I lived on juices, protein bars, and coffee, and I was really scared of fats – any fats.

"On a daily basis my body felt sluggish, my brain was fuzzy, and bloating and indigestion were the norm.

"I attributed it to stress, but later found out that my symptoms were actually the result of two autoimmune disorders."

Christina often gets asked about her daily diet

Christina went on to write that now she was taking care of herself, she wanted to share the tools she had learnt with others.

"The most important thing I've learned on this journey is how to listen to my body – it seems so simple, but it's so easy to overlook," she added.

