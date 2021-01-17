Elizabeth Hurley stuns in black bikini during poolside photoshoot The Royals actress is a swimwear model for Elizabeth Hurley Beach

Elizabeth Hurley has been isolating at her home in Herefordshire with her family since December, but that hasn't stopped her remembering her previous work trips abroad.

Prior to the latest lockdown, The Royals star was working abroad in Latvia on her latest swimwear collection, and shared a stunning photo of herself standing by the pool on Instagram this week.

The actress looked stunning dressed in a black bikini from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach range. What's more, the mother-of-one is offering up to 70 per cent off selected pieces from her brand, including bikinis and one pieces.

The model revealed at the start of the week that she had found herself unable to go ahead with her next swimwear shoot as a result of the new lockdown restrictions.

The star reflected on her new normal on Instagram, writing: "It's hard to keep your spirits up during these gloomy days of lockdown.

Elizabeth Hurley looked stunning in a tiny black bikini

"I had a trip booked and should have been shooting my new beachwear campaign but I postponed it as it didn’t seem right to be drinking banana daquiries on the beach whilst everyone else was cooped up.

"So I'm at home, gardening and tidying my sock drawer. However, a couple of times a week we dress up, light the candles and dance it out."

The Royals star modelling for her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection

Elizabeth's swimwear collection features a stylish range of colourful bikinis, swimming costumes and kaftans.

The model established her swimwear range in 2005, and caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

Elizabeth often goes abroad to shoot her swimwear campaigns

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” the star states on her official website.

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working.

The actress returned to the UK in time for Christmas

"It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system." She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey.

Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

