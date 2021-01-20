BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin leaves fans in stitches with 'lockdown 3 hair' photo The BBC star shared the snap on social media

Louise Minchin brightened up her followers' morning by sharing a hilarious photo of her hairstyle amid the UK's third lockdown on Wednesday.

With hair salons firmly closed, the BBC Breakfast star happily posed for a selfie as she showed off her blonde locks which appeared slightly more static than usual. In the caption, she teased: "Good morning and welcome to #lockdown3 hair!"

Fans of the TV star were quick to comment, with many sympathising. "Welcome to my world," wrote one person, while another said: "It looks much better than mine!" A third post read: "Still looking pretty."

Other followers added a string of laughing face emojis, while one remarked: "Cheered me up this morning."

Over the past year, Louise has been at the forefront of national TV amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She has been a regular face - alongside co-host Dan Walker - on BBC Breakfast for nearly 15 years. With the early starts, the journalist recently confessed her love for triathlons has helped mentally prepare her for her role.

Louise shared this snap of her lockdown hair

"Tough [triathlon] training sessions have become the crutch I rely on to do my job," she told Women's Health in November. "Those brutal early starts are followed by three hours on air. I have to concentrate incredibly hard to make sure I don't say anything inaccurate. I love it, but it can be mentally exhausting."

Thanks to her healthy lifestyle, the 52-year-old has been able to remain calm on live TV. "There's a memory I call to mind when I need to slow down," she explained. "I was doing a triathlon around the Liverpool docks, and the atmosphere was stressful. But when I looked down at the view below, it was so calm and peaceful. It was a moment of real serenity.

"Now, whenever I feel nervous about a breaking news story, I close my eyes and think of that moment. That's where my mind went when I heard the news, through a headset, that the Prime Minister had been hospitalised with Covid-19."

