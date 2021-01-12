Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have shared their extreme disappointments after deciding to cancel their upcoming dance show. The couple, who met on Strictly in 2018, shared identical statements on their Instagram accounts, with Dianne telling fans: "This is not something we wanted to be telling you.

MORE: Dianne Buswell shares Strictly 'transformation' that gets fans laughing

"We have both worked so hard to create this show and were extremely excited to perform for you all. But unfortunately due to the current circumstances the health and safety of you all comes first. Lots of love from Joe and Dianne x."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly star Dianne Buswell reveals very clever hair hack

The joint statement from the couple confirmed: "We are sad to announce that in light of the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic, we are no longer in a position to take The Joe and Dianne Show on the road in March and April.

MORE: Dianne Buswell teases Joe Sugg with wedding prediction

"We are deeply disappointed not to be able to bring the show to life in front of audiences around the UK, but the health and wellbeing of our fans and everyone involved in the production must confirmed."

Dianne and Joe shared joint statements on Instagram

It continued: "Your point of purchase is responsible for processing your refund. Please bear with them as this is a challenging time and everything is taking a little longer than normal.

MORE: Strictly star Dianne Buswell shocks with never-before-seen photo from early career

"We look forward to going on tour in better times but in the meantime take care of yourselves. Joe and Dianne x."

The couple started dating in 2018

In his caption, Joe, 29, also expressed his upset. "So so gutted to have to share this news with you all…" he wrote. "But unfortunately the Joe & Dianne show has been cancelled. It must be done to keep everyone involved safe which is our top priority."

MORE: Strictly professionals' intimate holiday photos: Gorka Marquez, Janette Manrara & more

The couple were inundated with messages of support from fans and famous friends. Stacey Dooley, Karen Hauer and Amy Dowden were among those to post heart emojis in the comments section, while one follower told the stars: "Gutted, but it's important to keep everyone safe first."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.