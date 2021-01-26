Elizabeth Hurley makes surprising confession about racy photos which sent fans wild She wasn't wearing much for the snowy photoshoot

Elizabeth Hurley was determined to get her message out there on Tuesday when she fought back against backlash over her recent snowy photoshoot, which left little to the imagination.

The model, 54, was branded "thirsty" and an "outrage" by outspoken Piers Morgan who leapt to the assumption that Elizabeth's teenage son, Damian, 18, was behind the camera for her latest photos.

But the swimwear creator decided to speak out against the comments and took to her Instagram Stories to do so.

In the images in question, Elizabeth was posing braless in a stunning underwear shot, complete with a winter coat to cover her modesty.

She reposted the image to set the record straight and while she didn't mention Piers by name she hinted at his angst over the image.

"Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled," she wrote. "But these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not."

Elizabeth set the record straight

Elizabeth took the accusations in her stride and added a winking face emoji, to let fans know there were no hard feelings.

Piers had blasted Elizabeth on Good Morning Britain when he said: "Yeah, she looks fabulous, but what are you doing Liz? A bit of snow and you get your kit off.

The photo in question!

"And who took the pictures? Your 19-year-old son, you said, took the pictures? Isn't that a bit creepy?

"What is all this! It's what we call in the business 'thirsty and a bit creepy'."

Piers thought Elizabeth's son had taken her photo

Elizabeth has admitted previously that Damian had taken some of her modelling photos for her swimwear line but not this time!

Her mum, Angela, was the lady behind the lens and judging by Elizabeth's fan base, her mother did a sterling job.

