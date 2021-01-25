Kate Hudson ditches her golden beachy curls in dramatic hair transformation - fans shocked The Almost Famous actress' son helped her achieve the look

Kate Hudson showed off a shocking look after she completely ditched her beautiful golden mane to go for the fully shaved head vibe.

The Almost Famous actress took to Instagram to share a clip of herself sporting the wildly different hair aesthetic.

Kate shaved her head for her part in musician Sia's film Music - which features the actress powerfully singing in her short do. Sia was the first to post the clip of Kate singing in the musical drama and captioned it: "Lose yourself in the magic of "Music" (from the motion picture 'Music') with Kate Hudson."

The song is out everywhere today! Get excited, the movie is coming VERY soon. Team Sia".

Kate's singing ability is as impressive as her buzzcut. Kate re-shared the clip and captioned it: "A dream to sing your songs Sia".

Kate Hudson recently sported her natural golden waves

Comments poured in with one fan writing "Holy Crap!!!! You sound incredible! Is there anything you can’t do Kate???"

Another wrote "How did we not know you could sing like that!"

Kate opened up earlier this year about how she created the look - and it wasn't with the help of her Hollywood hairstylist.

Kate told the chat show host Lorraine previously. "I really loved it; I actually miss it."

She then went on to add: "I honestly think that a woman in her life at one point needs to just chop it all off," before explaining that people would look at her differently when she was rocking the bold look.

Kate had her son Bingham (middle) shave her head for the role

Kate also revealed that Sia and her six-year-old son, Bingham, were the ones who shaved her head for her, and said she "missed" it because her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa used to rub her shaved head until she fell asleep.

She said: "My boyfriend used to rub my head and it would put me right to sleep, and I'll never forget that sensation of just falling asleep to him rubbing my head and I'd never felt anything like that before."

