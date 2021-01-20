Christie Brinkley joyfully dances on the beach in a black bathing suit to celebrate milestone The model was elated to celebrate the start of a new era

Christie Brinkley on the beach is always a treat, but when she posted a beautiful set of images of her dancing at sunset, she included a very special message of celebration.

The supermodel took to Instagram to share her joy in seeing America's very first female Vice President and to celebrate Joe Biden's presidency, and to say goodbye to the Donald Trump era.

Christie went on to share her views on Trump in a lengthy post that received thousands of likes.

MORE: Christie Brinkley looks sensational in poolside workout photos at her beautiful home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley impresses fans with her surprising bird calls during bike ride in the Caribbean

The model will be watching the inauguration on Wednesday at home in the Caribbean, where she has been staying for the past few months with her children.

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks, Garth Brooks, Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington and a slew of other celebrities are on hand for the inauguration in Washington D.C, which will see history being made when Kamala Harris becomes the first ever female Vice-President.

MORE: Christie Brinkley stuns fans in new beach swimsuit photos

RELATED: Christie Brinkley shares beautiful swimsuit selfie after 'daunting' surgery

Christie Brinkley shared a beautiful set of celebratory images

Christie has been sharing photos of her time living by the beach on Instagram over the past few weeks, much to the delight of her fans.

Christie's Caribbean beach house is located in the private resort of Parrot Cay in the Turks and Caicos and is filled with amazing white natural décor and minimalist interiors.

The model has been spending time at her luxury beachfront home with her children, Sailor, Alexa and Jack, as well as Jack's girlfriend Nina. The family have all been staying there during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with their home situated in the luxury Parrot Cay resort in Turks and Caicos.

Christie's Caribbean beach house is filled with amazing white natural décor and minimalist interiors and is rented out when the star isn't staying there, complete with butler service.

The model has been enjoying her time with family

The star's house is aptly named Lucky House, which is a three-bedroom villa on the beach. Lucky House is a three-bedroom villa on the beach, complete with its own butler service.

When Christie and her family aren't staying here, you can even call the place home with prices from $1,400 a night.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.