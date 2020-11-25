Lorraine Kelly touched upon her own experience with a miscarriage just moments after Meghan Markle revealed her heartbreaking loss in a candid New York Times article on Wednesday.

Speaking on her show with medical expert Dr Hilary, the 60-year-old presenter confessed her pain mirrored Meghan in "almost exactly the same" way.

WATCH: The Duchess of Sussex reveals devastating miscarriage

"It was almost exactly the same, having to go to hospital and the way she talked about it," she shared. "What really helped me was being able to talk to you obviously and also other people, but also Rosie [her daughter].

"I think she was only six then and I know Archie is a lot younger than that but I know that that will really help, you know, having another child will really help."

Prince Harry and Meghan are grieving the loss of their second child, after the former actress suffered a miscarriage in the summer.

Meghan and Harry with their son, Archie

"My heart goes out to them, it's so sad and I think the way she's done it is absolutely brilliant," added Lorraine. Reflecting on Prince Harry, Lorraine noted: "Often people forget the partner they do… I went back to work too quickly, you told me and I know I went too quickly."

In the article, Meghan wrote about losing her unborn baby while she and husband Harry were living in Los Angeles. She began her article by describing a typical morning getting up and looking after her son Archie: "After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp.

Lorraine suffered a miscarriage back in 2001

"I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right."

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she continued. "Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears."

If you have been affected by this story, The Miscarriage Association is a charity that offers support to people who have lost a baby. They have a helpline (01924 200 799, Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm) and an email address (info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk), and can put you in touch with a support volunteer.