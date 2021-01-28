Jennifer Aniston stuns with hair transformation while taking shots with Courteney Cox The Friends star reunited with Courteney Cox for special reason

Jennifer Aniston has been keeping a low profile during the pandemic but delighted fans on Wednesday when she reunited with Friends co-star Courteney Cox.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares exciting news with gorgeous flirty photo

The award-winning actress featured in a star-studded video celebrating Jimmy Kimmel's birthday. In the footage, the best friends were seen taking shots as they wished him many happy returns.

What's more, the Along Came Polly actress looked different with a new hair look. While the Hollywood star tends to wear her hair straight, Jennifer rocked loose waves and a side parting in the video.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston makes surprise appearance with Courteney Cox

Other celebrities taking part in the birthday video included Matt Damon, Sean Penn, Lionel Ritchie and Halle Berry.

Earlier in the week, Jennifer told her Instagram followers that she was back at work on her hit Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show.

READ: Jennifer Aniston wows in gothic outfit and wild hair in unbelievable throwback photo

READ: Jennifer Aniston stuns fans with bikini photo inside bathroom

Unable to contain their excitement, fans quickly reacted to Jennifer's pouty photo, which saw her pursing her lips in the mirror as her long-time hairdresser Chris McMillan stood in the background.

Jennifer Aniston looked stunning with wavy hair as she took shots with Courteney Cox

Jennifer stars alongside Reese Witherspoon – who plays ambitious journalist Bradley Jackson – in The Morning Show.

Jennifer plays the role of Alex Levy, a popular TV show host who struggles to maintain her spot at the top of her game after her partner of 15 years, Mitch Kessler (played by Steve Carrell), is fired following a sexual misconduct scandal.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston supported by Justin Theroux as she announces major news

Filming of the second series began last year but it appears it was put on hold due to COVID-19.

Jennifer and Courteney have been meeting up during the pandemic

The return of the programme was confirmed by Apple just one week after the first season's release. As well as being busy on The Morning Show, Jennifer is also set to film the much-anticipated Friends reunion show.

MORE: Lisa Kudrow announces exciting family news as Jennifer Aniston shows support

Due to the restrictions of the lockdown, the show has been repeatedly delayed, but it was revealed earlier in the month that the cast had begun filming for it.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in the show, has already shot material for it, and gave an insight into the reunion while appearing on podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe.

Fans are anticipating the Friends reunion

"There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things… I pre-shot something already so we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something," she said.

Jennifer has also been getting into the spirit of Friends during the pandemic by watching old episodes of the hit show.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.