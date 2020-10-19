Gigi Hadid makes rare comment about daughter following new photo of baby 'Zigi' The model shares baby 'Zigi' with One Direction star Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is a doting mum to her baby daughter, who she has been keeping out of the spotlight since her arrival in September.

And while the model hasn't shared a full photo of her baby girl so far, she has posted several candid snapshots shielding her face from view.

Most recently, Gigi's mum, Yolanda Hadid, posted a sweet picture of her granddaughter clutching her hand, and the 25-year-old was one of the first to respond to the post, giving a sweet insight into life with the newborn.

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid reveals incredible name necklace

"Best Oma," she wrote alongside a love heart emoji, referring to her mum's message.

Yolanda had written: "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above.....

"Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it."

Gigi Hadid shared a sweet comment about her baby daughter's grandmother

While Gigi and Zayn Malik haven't revealed their daughter's name, fans have given her the nickname 'Zigi' after coining the baby's parents' names together.

Yolanda Hadid shared a sweet photo of her granddaughter

While fans are hoping to see a first photo of Gigi and Zayn's baby, the couple may choose to keep their daughter out of the spotlight, a practice that many other celebrities follow, including Miranda Kerr and Jennifer Garner.

Gigi and Zayn are planning on raising their child for the first few months at the model's family's home in Pennsylvania, where they can enjoy complete privacy.

Gigi and Zayn Malik's daughter's nursery

However, Gigi also has a beautiful apartment in New York, and will no doubt spend a lot of time there too.

The star recently shared a glimpse inside her baby's colourful nursery, revealing that there is a handmade baby mobile and a beautiful canvas by artist Austyn, who gifted it to Gigi following her baby's arrival.

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter in September

Gigi and Zayn revealed that they had welcomed their daughter into the world in a heartfelt Instagram post last month, sharing two black-and-white photos of their newborn's hand.

