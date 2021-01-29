Keith Urban's bowl cut has to be seen to be believed All together now: aww!

Keith Urban was one adorable child. The chart-topping country singer threw it back to the seventies this week as he uploaded an Instagram snap from his childhood.

Stood next to a calf and in the middle of a haystack, Keith looked so sweet in an all-denim outfit complete with baggy flares.

The Blue Ain't Your Colour singer even rocked a haircut that seems to be a rite of passage for every child – the bowl cut.

Keith was swarmed with comments from his followers about how cute he looked as a child. "How adorable are you?" one fan asked, while two more wrote, "Awww so cute" and "OMG. How darn cute!" One fan replied, "You are absolutely freakin' adorable ugh…" while another noted: "Wow… matching your guitar with the cow!! Classy."

WATCH: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's love story through the years

Keith, 53, had shared another picture from the present day, again posing with a herd of cows. "This must be why I like being around cows," he captioned the post, directing people to swipe to his throwback.

The New Zealander and his actress wife Nicole Kidman have an incredible life with their two daughters, Sunday and Faith. And despite the pandemic, the family have been able to travel back to Nicole's native Australia for her work, and also knuckle down at home in Nashville.

In an interview published in HELLO! in August, Nicole spoke about how the family were coping during lockdown and the pandemic.

"We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant or the movies," she said. "Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

Keith has also previously opened up about their way of life in an interview with The Times, admitting that no day is the same. "We live in different places – between Nashville and London – so we're just used to not having a particular structure. It's based on whether Nic's working, whether I'm working," he said.

