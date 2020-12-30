Christmas may have passed but Keith Urban is the gift that keeps on giving. The country singer delighted his fans this week by announcing that his next online concert, Urban Underground, will take place on Wednesday 30 December – marking the last one of the year.

Keith's fans were no doubt excited for the countdown, which the Blue Ain't Your Color singer shared on his social media pages. "One last URBAN UNDERGROUND for 2020! Thank you so much for all of your support this year. Let's close out 2020 together," Keith wrote on Facebook while also teasing the special holiday edition of his gig on Instagram.

WATCH: Keith Urban brings fans to tears with touching tribute

"Keith, Christmas has just passed, but the gifts just keep on coming thanks to you! Thank you so much for giving your fans the underground concerts! I have one request, would you please play Better Than I Am. Love you and your beautiful family!" one fan replied.

"Woohoo can't wait for this happy concert, this is a great way to close out a hard year," another wrote, while a third posted: "Thank you, thank you, thank you Keith you have made my day. You have made the end of 2020, the year from hell, a beautiful thing."

Keith is counting down to his next gig

When lockdown and the pandemic put a halt to live concerts this year, Keith came up with the idea of streaming his concerts online, recording them from whichever location he found himself in.

His wife Nicole Kidman has even appeared in earlier concerts, supporting Keith when he performed in a car park for over 200 healthcare workers, who watched the gig from the safety of their cars. Nicole was also on hand for Keith's inaugural performance, which took place in his warehouse back in March.

Keith has been keeping fans' spirits up with his online concerts

"We are coming to you live from our warehouse actually," Keith said during the livestream. "This is where we store all of our gear. "It doesn't really get on camera very much, but we just thought we'd set this stream up tonight, mostly because I was supposed to be playing tonight, and I just thought it would be nice to be able to play anyway.

"Even though we can't be in front of you guys tonight, I wanna be able to play, play some songs and be able to bring a little bit of entertainment to your screens, wherever you guys are watching, all over the world. Thank you so much for jumping in here and joining us tonight." Here's hoping Keith carries on the tradition in 2021!

