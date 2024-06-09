Keith Urban takes to the stage for surprise appearance and you won’t believe who with

It wouldn't be CMA Fest without an appearance from Keith Urban, and the 56-year-old country star took to the stage in Nashville and brought out a very exciting guest.

Keith invited 32-year-old Lainey Wilson to perform their new duet Go Home W U and the crowd went wild.

Keith Urban talks nearly two decades of marriage to Nicole Kidman

Lainey looked incredible wearing leather pants and a leather tassel waistcoat, complete with a brown cowboy hat (but of course!).

© Shutterstock Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson take to the stage together at the 2024 CMA Fest on Day 3

Once they'd finished their duet, Keith shouted to the crowd: "Lainey Wilson, the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry" which turned into a rapturous applause for the country singer who had just been honoured with the career-changing highlight.

The blonde-haired country star has taken to Instagram to show off photos from the event, writing: "Everything about last night was magic. Becoming an official member of this family is one of the highest honors I could ever receive. Thank you to @garthbrooks & @trishayearwood for the kind words during my induction and to @wynonnajudd and @terriclarkmusic for joining me on stage."

Back to CMA Fest, Keith proved he can turn any stadium into an intimate gig by running into the crowds, flanked by his security guards - and even grabbed an audience member's cowboy hat to wear.

But that wasn't his only appearance! Fans were delighted when rapper-turned country singer Jelly Roll brought Keith out on stage with him to sing his number one hit Highway to Hell.

The pair even hung out together backstage!

© Getty Images Keith Urban and Jelly Roll attend night three of The 51st CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium

Jelly Roll also brought out Lainey Wilson to sing his song Save Me, and Lainey was visibly emotional on stage.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson perform onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium

Billed as the 'Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience,' CMA Fest features hundreds of performances in Nashville from Thursday, June 6 to Sunday, June 9.

Keith is coming up on his 18th wedding anniversary with his wife Nicole Kidman, but it's unknown if she was in the audience watching him perform in Nashville.

© WWD Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 2023 Met Gala

As well as celebrating his anniversary, there's a 10-date Las Vegas residency coming up for the musician at the Fontainebleau’s BleuLive Theater. He plays five dates each in October 2024 and February 2025.