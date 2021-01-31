Salma Hayek gets down to business in glasses selfie - but fans react to her other accessory The Frida actress always looks stunning

Salma Hayek threw on her smartest attire and looked stunning for an important meetup this week.

The Frida actress, who returned from her bikini-clad tropical getaway, is back in London and is in full on work mode.

Salma met up with her agent, Maha Dakhil Jackson. She wore a smart pair of glasses for the occasion, a white coat and a figure hugging beige top. She topped the look off with a black mask.

Salma captioned the photo: "Having a walking meeting with my agent."

While it's unclear what she and her agent discussed, fans are surely eager to find out what the actress has up her sleeves for her next project.

Selma Hayek looked smart in gasses with her agent

Salma's followers also took notice of Salma's mask selection. One commented: "Ms. Salma Hayek, stay safe, great job on wearing a mask," while others thought it was a great way for her to walk down a London street incognito.

Just last week - and fresh off her tropical getaway- Salma shared another very smart look from a Zoom call that appeared to be business related as well.

In the close up that Salma shared to Instagram, the actress was sporting a bold red lip and her lightly highlighted hair was swept up in a glamorous updo.

The Frida actress has been getting back to work since her vacation

What really finished off the look was a pair of very smart glasses that she sported which perfectly framed her face.

Several of her fans noted that she was managing a very teacher vibe in the snap.

One person wrote: "Got that sexy Spanish teacher thing working…". While an actual teacher chimed in "Wish I could look like this in my online class. Beautiful as always."

Salma Hayek has returned from this tropical getaway

Salma recently returned to the UK following a getaway with her family to a sun-soaked location.

It's a change of pace for the actress who until last week has spent the start of 2021 posting photos of herself on beaches and flaunting her incredible figure in a selection of swimsuits.

