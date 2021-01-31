Robbie Williams' wife Ayda 'crying eyes out' over death of pet cat The Loose Women star was heartbroken

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda has shared a heartbreaking death in the family that has left her devastated.

Ayda took to Instagram and expressed her heartbreak after her beloved cat of 18 years died in her arms over the weekend.

The Loose Women star shared a beautiful photo of her furry friend and commemorated his life.

"Milo...almost 18 years have passed since you bounded into my life as a kitten. I was just a young girl, starting out as an actress, finding my way through the world.

With every job I didn’t get or boy who broke my heart (yes, I’m talking to you Robbie Williams :) you comforted my tears with your cuddles and protected me each step of the way," Ayda wrote.

RIP Milo, Ayda Williams beloved cat of 18 years

"You saw me go from single young girl, to strong independent woman, to wife, to mother of four children. Always, you were by my side," she shared of the cat who has been there through it all.

"Tonight, I had to say goodbye to you in my arms. A pain that cuts so deep. How can I say goodbye to my little mate? I’ve never known adult life with you."

"I’m currently crying my eyes out...tears that hurt and miss you already. Anyone that has ever had the love of an animal may understand, and those who have not, may never understand. But, to those who do, I hope my little Milo meets your little furry souls on his journey tonight. For a mighty little soul is about embrace a whole new infinite journey."

"I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MILO. You are in my heart forever and I could never have imagined this adventure without you. Thank you for blessing me with all that was you xxx RIP," she concluded.

Milo has graced Ayda's social media in the past

The jet-setting family have houses in Cali and UK and appear to be relocating to Switz for the foreseeable future after reportedly moving there last year.

Ayda and Robbie live with their four children, two-year-old Coco and Beau, ten months, as well as Charlie, six, and oldest daughter Teddy, who is eight.

